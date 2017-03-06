Joe Biden will announce cancer initiative at SXSW

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Former Vice President Joe Biden will use the South by Southwest platform to call for new and innovative solutions to fight cancer and will announce the founding of the Biden cancer initiative.

Biden will speak on Sunday, March 12 at 3:30 p.m. at the Austin Convention Center; his address is open to all SXSW registrants.

“We’re excited to have Vice President Biden address the creative innovators and entrepreneurs that attend SXSW,” said Hugh Forrest, Chief Programming Officer. “His commitment and leadership is crucial at a time when the smartest minds from the worlds of technology and healthcare are working together to create groundbreaking new solutions in the battle to end cancer.”

Biden was the driving force behind the Obama administration’s “Cancer Moonshot,” and will use Sunday’s address as a vehicle to extend his participation in the fight against cancer.