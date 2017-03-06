Home Depot to add 80,000 new jobs

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WZDX) – The Home Depot is set to add more than 80,000 jobs for the upcoming spring busy season.

Available positions include cashiers, freight handlers and customer service representatives, and the jobs will consist of permanent, part-time and seasonal positions.

To make hiring easier, the company has shortened the length of the application and is enabling potential employees to apply directly from their smartphones or tablets.

“We want everyone to have an easy and convenient experience with The Home Depot, whether they’re shopping with us or applying for a position,” said Tim Crow, the retailer’s executive vice president for human resources.