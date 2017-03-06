Home Depot to add 80,000 new jobs

The spring season requires extra hands at the home improvement store.

WZDX Staff Published: Updated:
(AP Photo/Steven Senne)

HUNTSVILLE, AL (WZDX) – The Home Depot is set to add more than 80,000 jobs for the upcoming spring busy season.

Available positions include cashiers, freight handlers and customer service representatives, and the jobs will consist of permanent, part-time and seasonal positions.

To make hiring easier, the company has shortened the length of the application and is enabling potential employees to apply directly from their smartphones or tablets.

“We want everyone to have an easy and convenient experience with The Home Depot, whether they’re shopping with us or applying for a position,” said Tim Crow, the retailer’s executive vice president for human resources.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s