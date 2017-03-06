Fitbit tracks your steps; now it wants to chart your Zs, too

In this March 1, 2017 photo, women wear Fitbit's new Alta HR on their wrist while working out at a Swerve fitness center in New York. Fitbits already track how much people sleep and use sensors to measure periods of being awake or restless while in bed. Now, using a built-in heart-rate monitor, the devices will break sleep into clinically defined stages. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
NEW YORK (AP) – Fitbit, whose devices encourage people to walk 10,000 steps each day, now wants to put them to sleep as well.

The company says it will offer deeper sleep tracking on some of its devices. Fitbits already track how much sleep people get and use sensors to measure periods of being awake or restless while in bed. Now, using a built-in heart-rate monitor, the devices will break sleep into clinically defined stages.

For example, about a quarter of sleep is supposed to consist of the rapid-eye movement, or REM, phase. Fitbit says devices with this new Sleep Stages feature will be able to measure whether you get enough REM sleep.

The new sleep tools accompany Fitbit’s announcement of an updated version of its Alta tracker.

