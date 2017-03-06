Experts urge to wait to cut umbilical cord after birth

Calls grow for medical professional to wait to cut baby's umbilical cord until 30-60 seconds after birth

CNN Published:
iStock_baby-hand big

(CNN) – More health organizations are urging medical professionals not to cut a newborn’s umbilical cord until about 30 to 60 seconds after birth.

Traditionally, in the United States, the cord is clamped and cut immediately after birth — in around 10 to 15 seconds.

But, that cord carries important nutrients and blood from mom to baby. And experts say in the first few minutes after birth, blood continues to circulate from the placenta to the child.

Now, the American Congress of Obstetricians and Gynecologists have joined the chorus of others urging that the cord not be cut immediately after birth.

Researchers say infants can benefit from this additional blood volume, especially those born prematurely.

