Bulls Gap woman charged after hitting sister, father with vehicle during argument

HAWKINS COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested a Bulls Gap woman Sunday on charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment after hitting her sister and father with her vehicle during an argument.

According to a HCSO police report, deputies were called to a home on Harmon Drive in the county where they made contact with a woman who had come to the home to sit with her father.

When she arrived at the home, she found her sister — Margaret Winstead — at the house.

According to the report, Winstead decided to leave her father’s home when she arrived and the two women began to argue.

Winstead reportedly got into her vehicle to leave while her sister was in between the driver seat and door while they continued to argue.

According to the report, Winstead’s father then came outside to stop the argument between the two women, and Winstead put her vehicle in reverse hitting both her father and her sister. Her father and sister were both injured in the incident.

Winstead told deputies that she did not know her father was in the way of the vehicle, but said she intended to run over her sister.

Deputies charged Winstead with one count of aggravated assault and one count of reckless endangerment.

Winstead was taken to the Hawkins County Jail for booking.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.