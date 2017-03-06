BREAKING: JCFD task force recommends removal of fire chief

By Published:

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – A task force of 18 Johnson City firefighters is recommending the City of Johnson City “recruit a new and qualified chief,” according to a final report compiled by the University of Tennessee Municipal Technical Advisory Service.

The report, obtained today through a public records request, identifies 16 other recommendations as well to address the internal issues within the department.

City Manager Pete Peterson created the task force in January after an anonymous employee survey revealed the majority of firefighters have little confidence in Fire Chief Mark Scott’s ability to effectively lead the department.

The survey followed an internal investigation that did not substantiate workplace harassment, but did find Chief Scott may have abused a subordinate.

The International Association of Fire Fighters voted to censure Chief Scott during the organization’s annual conference last year.

