Bey’s Babies: Beyonce shares photos of growing baby bump

By Published:
Beyonce
FILE - This Feb. 12, 2017, file photo, shows Beyonce performing at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles. Beyonce shared photos of her growing baby bump on her website Monday, March 6, 2017. She and husband Jay Z are expecting twins. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

(AP) – Beyonce has showed off more of her growing baby bump.

The singer, who is expecting twins with husband Jay Z, shared photos on her website Monday of the couple heading out to the premiere of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” with their 5-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

Beyonce is wearing a flowing green dress in the photos and in some shots pulls it tightly around her stomach to off the progress of her pregnancy.

She and Blue Ivy also had some fun making silly faces for the camera.

Beyonce announced her pregnancy last month with the help of an elaborate photo shoot. She hasn’t said when the babies are due.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

