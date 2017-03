JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- What happens if the President dies? What happens if he goes crazy? Our original Constitution was a little bit vague on those subjects. Fortunately, 50 years ago, during the height of the Cold War, the 25th Amendment was ratified.

We’ll speak with one of its authors, Professor John Feerick, the former Dean of Fordham Law School.

