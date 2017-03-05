Wise Co. inmate faces more charges following escape

WISE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – An inmate who escaped from the Wise County Justice Center this weekend is now facing more charges.

Travis Scott Pratt escaped from a Norton Police Officer’s custody Friday.

The sheriff’s office said he stole a truck and led deputies on a chase before being taken back into custody.

Pratt now faces charges of grand larceny, reckless driving, driving on a revoked license, property damage under $1,000, possession of controlled paraphernalia, resisting arrest, and escape.

He was previously facing charges for driving on a suspended license and shoplifting.

You can find the previous story here.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.