Wise Co. inmate faces more charges following escape

thumbnail_karrissa By Published:
travis-pratt

WISE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – An inmate who escaped from the Wise County Justice Center this weekend is now facing more charges.

Travis Scott Pratt escaped from a Norton Police Officer’s custody Friday.

The sheriff’s office said he stole a truck and led deputies on a chase before being taken back into custody.

Pratt now faces charges of grand larceny, reckless driving, driving on a revoked license, property damage under $1,000, possession of controlled paraphernalia, resisting arrest, and escape.

He was previously facing charges for driving on a suspended license and shoplifting.

You can find the previous story here.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s