Wash. Co. deputy reflects on 2014 thank you note as: ‘The best letter I believe I had ever gotten’

WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN (WJHL)- Whether its in person, over the phone, or even through a text message, saying “Thank You” can have the ability to brighten anyone’s day.

Last month we met a Washington County, Tennessee deputy who still remembered a specific thank you letter he received back in 2014.

Deputy Lonnie Ratliff and another officer were on a call on October 4, 2014 in the Boones Creek area.

As they were in the middle of that call, Deputy Ratliff said they were re-routed to another situation just a few minutes down the road.

“He and I got a call to the Shell Station over on Boones Creek Road about a lock jock,” Deputy Ratliff said.

Deputy Ratliff said when they showed up there were two vans sitting in front of the convenience store, one of them with the engine running and keys locked inside.

The vans were carrying the women’s lacrosse team from Southern Virginia University.

They had locked themselves out of the van as they were traveling back from a tournament in North Carolina.

Coach Nancy Webber said they were so grateful that Deputy Ratliff and another officer showed up to help out.

“We were literally at their mercy, and they were so kind,” Webber said.

“She was really nice and kept apologizing, and kept saying you know, I know you got more important things to do and stuff like that,” Deputy Ratliff said.

It was an event that stuck with Coach Webber to the point where she decided to write a thank you letter to show her appreciation.

Deputy Ratliff said it’s a letter that even years later still means the world to him.

“It makes you feel appreciated, it makes you feel like you’re making a difference. This is the best letter I believe I had ever gotten, its really nice, its special,” Deputy Ratliff said.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.