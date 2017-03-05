Veteran music executive and former pop star Tommy Page dies

FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 7, 2013 file photo, Tommy Page arrives at Billboard's 2013 Power 100 List event in Los Angeles. Page, a former pop star whose song "I'll Be Your Everything" went to No. 1 in 1990 and who later became a record company executive, publisher of Billboard magazine and a vice president at Pandora, has died. He was 46. Billboard.com Editorial Director, Denise Warner said Page was found dead Friday, March 3, 2017. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP)
NEW YORK (AP) – Tommy Page, a former pop star whose song “I’ll Be Your Everything” went to No. 1 and who later became a record company executive, has died. He was 46.

Billboard.com’s Denise Warner said Page was found dead Friday in New York of an apparent suicide. Page started at the magazine in 2011.

Page, who was a senior vice president at Cumulus Media Inc. when he died, previously worked for Internet radio company Pandora and also had been an executive at Warner Bros. Records.

Page topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart with “I’ll Be Your Everything” in 1990, a song he wrote with Jordan Knight and Danny Wood of New Kids on the Block. Page recorded nine studio albums.

He is survived by his husband, Charlie, and their three children.

