Va. girl killed in crash between minivan, tractor-trailer

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) – Roanoke police say a teenage girl was killed in a crash between a minivan and a tractor-trailer.

Police identified the girl in a statement Saturday as 16-year-old Corrina Brown.

The crash occurred Friday evening. The driver of the minivan and another passenger were hospitalized with injuries. The truck driver wasn’t hurt.

No charges have been filed, and the circumstances of the crash remain under investigation.

