Season Preview of NASCAR events happening Tuesday in Bristol

BRISTOL, TN (WJHL) – Racing returns to Bristol Motor Speedway in just over a month.

To get things kicked off, BMS is hosting its official Season Preview coming up on Tuesday at the Paramount Center for the Arts.

NASCAR driver Clint Bowyer will be there, along with NHRA funny car driver Courtney Force and more.

There will be a panel discussion and a fun game show element.

The event is free and open to the public.

It will take place at the Paramount in downtown Bristol on Tuesday.

Doors open at 5:45 p.m. and the event kicks off at 6:30 p.m.

For more information about the event, log on to paramountbristol.org.

The Food City 500 is Sunday, April 23.

