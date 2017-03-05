One person killed after car goes over embankment in Johnson County

JOHNSON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – One person is dead following a crash in Johnson County.

Johnson County Sheriff Mike Reece said it happened on Highway 91 at the Laurel Creek Walking Trail near the Virginia State line.

Reece said the car drove over an embankment and went into a creek.

Two people were in the car, one person died on the scene.

No word on the condition of the other person.

No names have been released at this time.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as they become available.

