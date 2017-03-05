One person killed after car goes over embankment in Johnson County

thumbnail_karrissa By Published:

JOHNSON COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – One person is dead following a crash in Johnson County.

Johnson County Sheriff Mike Reece said it happened on Highway 91 at the Laurel Creek Walking Trail near the Virginia State line.

Reece said the car drove over an embankment and went into a creek.

Two people were in the car, one person died on the scene.

No word on the condition of the other person.

No names have been released at this time.

We will continue to follow this story and bring you updates as they become available.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s