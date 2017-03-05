Hundreds of costumed dogs attend ‘Mardi Growl’ parade

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Dogs of all breeds and people of all ages attended the 10th annual ‘Mardi Growl’ parade and festival hosted by the non-profit Young-Williams Animal Center Saturday afternoon.

The event included a pet-friendly parade that started on Willow Avenue in the Old City and finished at Market Square.

Participating pups also competed in a costume contest with judges awarding prizes to the winners of multiple categories including:

Best Vol Spirit

Best Dawg Pack

Pet-Owner Look-a-like

Most Unique Mixed Breed

Best Costume

Best Naked Dog

Best Dog Couple

‘Mari Growl’ also offered a variety of pet services at reduced rates, such as microchips, rabies vaccines and pet ID tags.

More than 60 vendors representing various animal welfare organizations and pet product manufacturers participated in the festival.

All funds raised from ‘Mardi Growl’ help Young-Williams Animal Center better care for the animals they take in.