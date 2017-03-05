Holston Habitat breaks ground on faith build in Kingsport

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- Over the weekend Holston Habitat for Humanity broke ground on a site that in just a matter of months will be a brand new home for a mother of four.

Trish Patterson with Holston Habitat said volunteers from 10 different churches in the Tri-Cities area will be working to help build this home over the next few months.

“We are doing a faith build, bringing 10 different churches and faith groups together to each take a week and provide the prayer support, the construction volunteers, as well as the hospitality volunteers,” Patterson said.

Patterson also told us this build is in conjunction with Kingsport’s 100th birthday.

The churches whose volunteers give 100 total hours of service toward building this home will receive a commemorative t-shirt for their service.

