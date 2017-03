The South Greene girls are heading to the state tournament for the third straight year, hammering Meigs County 94-48. Hampton is also state bound, taking down Oneida 42-41.

The Daniel Boone girls would fall on the road to Oak Ridge Saturday, 61-44, while Greeneville fell to Gatlinburg-Pittman 67-56.

The Wise Central girls defeated Floyd County in the VSHL semifinals, 60-43.