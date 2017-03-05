Counterfeit money investigation underway in Greeneville

GREENEVILLE, TN (WJHL) – Greenville Police are investigating after eight $50 counterfeit bills were discovered Sunday.

It happened at Walmart on East Andrew Jackson Highway.

Police said an employee noticed the fake bills while performing check-out duties.

Greeneville Police said there have been several cases where people were using $20 counterfeit bills in the past few weeks.

There have been some arrests in those cases.

Officers aren’t sure if the incidents are related.

Police are still investigating the case from Walmart.

