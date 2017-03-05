Cinderella project aims to make prom more affordable for local families

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL)- Prom is just around the corner and for parents it can put a big strain on their wallets.

Ann DeWitte with the Cinderella Project said their goal is to help ease some of the burden for hundreds of parents in our region who may be struggling to afford that perfect dress.

Over the weekend in Kingsport, girls had more than 1,000 dresses to choose from at no cost.

DeWitte said they also had shoes, purses, and even tuxedos for the guys who needed something to wear to prom.

“Its just real important that every girl gets to feel like a princess, you know and gets to feel important and beautiful. We had some girls come from Middlesboro, Kentucky, up into Norton, Big Stone Gap, and then all around Tennessee. In fact this afternoon we are supposed to have a bunch of girls coming from the Knoxville area,” DeWitte said.

If you missed the event over the weekend, DeWitte said they will be hosting another event on April 1st.

They will be hosting the event at the same location off of W. Stone Drive in Kingsport at Hope Community Church.

