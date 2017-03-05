Camper destroyed in Carter Co. fire

ELIZABETHTON, TN (WJHL) – A fire in Carter County destroyed a camper Sunday afternoon.

Watauga Volunteer Fire Department Chief Ben Colbaugh said it happened on Stonewall Drive shortly after 12 o’clock.

Colbaugh said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

“It actually started in a slide out room, where they had an extra slide out, it actually started in the slide out and went from there on through the structure,” Colbaugh said.

He said no one was injured. Stoney Creek and Hampton fire departments assisted in putting out the fire.

