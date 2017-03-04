Wythe Co. Sherriff’s Dept. searching for armed robbery suspects

WYTHE COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – The Wythe County Sheriff’s Department is looking for three men they say robbed a convenience store.

It happened just after midnight on Friday at the I-81 Travel Plaza off of exit 86 in Wythe County.

The sheriff’s office said the three men were involved in the armed robbery.

No word if anyone was injured or what they took.

If you recognize any of these men, you’re asked to call the Wythe County Sheriff’s Department at 276.223.6000.

