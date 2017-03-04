Vols’ Joshua Dobbs, Josh Malone shine at NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS, IN- Tennessee’s Joshua Dobbs and Josh Malone enjoyed impressive performances on Saturday at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Dobbs competed in the morning with the first group of quarterbacks and clocked a 4.64 40-yard dash to rank second in this year’s position group. His 33-inch vertical jump ranked fourth among QBs and his 10’2″ broad jump ranked third. Dobbs also logged a 4.31 20-yard shuttle time tied Clemson’s Deshaun Watson for the sixth-best quarterback time.

Dobbs also impressed scouts and analysts during the throwing drills, displaying his arm strength and accuracy. The 15 quarterbacks threw a variety of routes from quick outs to post corners.

Malone competed in the afternoon with the second group of receivers and ran an outstanding 4.40 in his 40-yard dash, which was good for the third-best time among receivers at the 2017 Combine and the fourth-fastest among all players at this year’s event. He also recorded 10 reps on the bench press, a 30.5-inch vertical, a 10’1″ broad jump, a 4.19 in the 20-yard shuttle and an 11.77 in the 60-yard shuttle.

Malone’s 4.40 40-yard time was the fastest time by a Vol since VFL Robert Meachem clocked a 4.39 in at the 2007 NFL Scouting Combine. Malone was faster than VFL Marquez North’s 4.48 at the 2016 NFL Combine, VFLs Cordarrelle Patterson’s 4.42 and VFL Justin Hunter’s 4.44 in 2013, VFL Denarius Moore’s 4.45 in 2011.

UT’s defensive stars will hit the field over the next two days. On Sunday, Derek Barnett and the defensive linemen and Jalen Reeves-Maybin and the linebackers will start on-field drills. On Monday, Cameron Sutton and the defensive backs will take the field.

NFL Network and NFL.com will have continuing live coverage of the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine.

Courtesy: University of Tennessee Athletics