Schwarzenegger on ‘Celebrity Apprentice’: I quit

Published:
Arnold Schwarzenegger
FILE - In this March 22, 2015 file photo, Arnold Schwarzenegger poses for a portrait during press day for "Terminator Genisys" in Los Angeles. Schwarzenegger will try to fill Donald Trumps shoes on The Celebrity Apprentice. NBC announced Monday, Sept. 14, that the movie star and two-term governor is the new host of the competition show, which will return to the network for the 2016 television season. (Photo by Casey Curry/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) – Arnold Schwarzenegger says he’s through with “The New Celebrity Apprentice,” and he’s blaming President Donald Trump for the show’s recent poor performance.

The former California governor said Friday he wouldn’t mind working with NBC and producer Mark Burnett again “on a show that doesn’t have this baggage.”

The show, which Trump once hosted and has remained as an executive producer, finished with the poorest ratings of any of its celebrity incarnations. The most recent season ended last month and averaged fewer than 5 million viewers an episode.

Schwarzenegger said in an interview with the Empire web site that Trump’s involvement left a “bad taste” that drove away sponsors and viewers.

