NY man held without bail on terrorism charge

NEW YORK (AP) – Prosecutors say a New York man repeatedly traveled to the Middle East to try to join the Islamic State or al-Nusra Front extremist groups and told authorities he’d been prepared to sacrifice himself for jihad.

Elvis Redzepagic is being held without bail after appearing in a Brooklyn federal court Saturday. The 26-year-old U.S. citizen is charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

His lawyer hasn’t immediately responded to an email seeking comment. There was no immediate answer to phone or email messages to Redzepagic’s relatives.

Prosecutors say the Commack (KOH’-mak) resident communicated with a cousin he believed was an extremist fighter in Syria, then traveled to Turkey in July 2015 and tried to cross the border. Prosecutors say he then went to Jordan last August.

