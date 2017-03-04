Milligan’s Hannah Segrave defends 800 title at NAIA Indoor Championships



JOHNSON CITY, TN- Hannah Segrave added to her historic career at Milligan College on Saturday, winning her third national and second indoor title in the 800m. In addition to Segrave, six Buffaloes competed on the final day of the NAIA Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Segrave won her heat in the preliminary round on Friday and followed it with a dominant performance on Saturday. The senior from England took the lead within seconds of starting the race and spent the remainder of the race isolated from the field. She stormed to her third 800m title, finishing in 2:07.49, close to seven seconds ahead of the second place finisher.

“I wasn’t thinking about the competition. Today, I was more focused on running my own race,” Segrave said following the race. “It’s really hard running in a race by yourself and you’re trying to chase a time.”

She was the overwhelming favorite going into the race and had the chance of breaking the NAIA indoor record, but fell a few seconds of that goal. Still, after the race, Segrave was all smiles regarding her accomplishment.

“I’m really happy. You can’t not be happy winning a national title,” Segrave said. “Obviously last year was special because it was my first one, but I never thought I was going to be a two-time indoor national champion, so I’ll take it.”

And her coach was just as excited about her performance following the race.

“The three national titles are really special,” Head Coach Chris Layne said of his star runner. “She really wanted to take a shot at that record, and she took it, but this is a really tough place to run fast when you’re by yourself. I’m incredibly proud of her and I think she knows that today was incredibly special.”

Another seasoned Milligan veteran added to his prominent career as well. Taylor Tafelsky, an All-American and third place finisher a year ago, repeated as an All-American and finished in 4:17.27.

“I was really proud of him,” Layne said. “He was emotional before the race, because he knew it was going to be his last indoor meet and I think he handled himself well.”

Also reaching the finals for the second year in a row was junior JJ Robinson in the 3000m. Robinson secured a top ten finish, placing tenth with a time of 10:20.71.

“JJ battled today,” Layne said. “A top ten finish, the women’s 3K is really competitive this year and I really can’t say enough about the way she bounced back from yesterday and ran well today.”

Three freshmen competed in the men’s triple jump for the Buffaloes, including Romeo Gibbs who did not start in the event until a few weeks ago and reached national qualifying marks in his only meet in the event. On Saturday, Gibbs finished tenth overall and set a new personal record of 14.16m. Alijah Dunn and Tons Ferguson were the other two Buffs to compete in the triple jump. Milligan was one of two schools with three jumpers, but only the only one with three freshmen. In another field event, AAC shot put and weight throw champion Liz Maller competed in shot put and finished in the top 20.

With the indoor championships wrapped up, the Milligan track and field team will enter the outdoor season, starting with the 49er Classic in Charlotte, N.C., on March 16-18.

Courtesy: Milligan Athletics