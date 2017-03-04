Local high school students build, race solar go-karts

TELFORD, TN (WJHL) – Students from around the region showcased their hard work and engineering skills Saturday morning. They were tasked with building a solar go-kart from scratch.

The competitors from more than a dozen schools came together Saturday to race their vehicles.

“We are having a meet and greet, a fun run of 20 high schools that have built from scratch a solar powered vehicle,” said Dr. William Flanary, Assistant Superintendent of Schools in Washington County.

It is STEM project allowing students to work together to build and race a solar go-kart.

“We’ve had to calculate the electricity intake, we’ve had to counter in all the environmental aspects as we go, so it’s been a really good learning education for all of us,” said West Greene High School student Nathaniel Ritchie.

Dr. Flanary said the State Department of Education provided a $99,000 dollar grant.

“They’re on a budget, they can’t spend all the money that they want,” Dr. Flanary said.

Dr. Flanary said Saturday’s showcase at Grandview Elementary School was a practice run, with sprint and endurance races to learn what works and what does not.

“We’re just here to see what we can improve on and what we can make better,” said Austin Boling, Hampton High School student.

Students viewed Saturday’s races as preparation for the big race in May.

“We are negotiating with Bristol Motor Speedway to use the big track, the big oval,” Dr. Flanary said.

“We’re going to bring it big is what we’re going to do, and we’re going to win. We didn’t build this thing to lose,” said Jonathan Hopland, a student at Science Hill High School.

A date for the May race has not yet been set.

