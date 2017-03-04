JC hospital hosts 5K to promote awareness, education about colon cancer

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – Runners pounded the Johnson City pavement Saturday morning to race for a good cause.

Franklin Woods Community Hospital hosted the Run for Your Buns 5K to promote awareness and education about colon cancer prevention, detection and treatment.

Following the run, medical experts offered screening tips and healthy diet advice.

“I hope this brings awareness to people and they realize, ‘hey I need to get into this healthy lifestyle so I can better myself, and I can elongate my life,”’ runner Jessica Frazier said.

Organizers said they expected more than 200 people to participate.

