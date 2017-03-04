Arrest made after burglary at downtown Johnson City business

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL) – The owner of a downtown Johnson City business says someone broke into his store just moments before employees arrived Saturday morning.

Johnson City Police responded to a burglary at Overmountain Outdoors on West Market Street.

The owner of the store, Matt Whitson, said someone broke the window out of his business and stole five backpacks, valued at nearly $1,000. He said the crime happened around 9:30 a.m. and the store opens at 10 a.m.

Police arrested Robert Brett Thomas, 34, and charged him with one count of property under $1,000 and burglary of a business.

Officers recovered two of the backpacks.

Thomas is being held in the Washington County, TN Detention Center on a $11,000 bond.

