3 dogs killed in animal hospital fire

WATE 6 On Your Side Published:
(KFD)
(KFD)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville fire department reports three dogs died as a result of a fire at Fannon Animal Hospital on Clinton Highway.

(KFD)
(KFD)

When firefighters arrived on the scene they found heavy smoke coming from the hospital. They quickly gained entry and began battling the flames.

The business was not yet open and no people were present, but three dogs who were being cared for overnight were trapped inside.

South bound lanes of Clinton Highway were blocked just after 6 a.m. Saturday morning and are expected to remain blocked until 8 a.m.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s