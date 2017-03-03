Woman’s body found in shallow grave in front yard of home in Dickenson County, VA

DICKENSON COUNTY, VA (WJHL) – Deputies in southwest Virginia are investigating a homicide after a woman’s body was found in a shallow grave.

The Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office says the murder happened at a home located in the 1200 block of Coeburn Road, three miles southeast of Clintwood.

Officers received a tip that a woman was buried in a shallow grave at the home. The caller accused Walter Reed, 53, of burying her in his front yard.

Once officers received statements from other witnesses, investigators secured a search warrant.

Reed was found about two miles from his Coeburn Road home. According to a report, when he saw the officers he ran into the woods, but was later arrested after a brief search.

Deputies identified the body to be that of 40-year-old Crystal Gail Stanely.

Reed has been charged with second-degree murder and is being held in the Southwest Regional Jail in Haysi without bond.

The body has been sent to the state medical examiner’s lab in Roanoke for an autopsy.

Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office and Dickenson County Commonwealth Attorney along with Virginia State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigations are investigating the case.

News Channel 11 is following this story. We’ll post more details as they become available.