VFL Kamara Impresses At NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS — Tennessee’s Alvin Kamara had analysts raving about his performances on Friday at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium.

Offensive linemen and running backs participated in on-field drills and the bench press on Friday to kick off the live, televised coverage of the NFL Combine on NFL Network.

Kamara posted the best vertical jump (39.5 inches) and the best broad jump (10’11”) among the 33 running backs. He ran an unofficial 40-yard time of 4.53 and NFL.com reported his official time at 4.56, which ranked 15th. Kamara also had 15 reps on the bench press.

“He will walk out of Indy as the biggest winner in RB class,” NFL.com analyst Bucky Brooks tweeted. “He crushed the interviews. High football IQ & great personality.”

NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock called Kamara “crazy good.”

NFL.com analysts Daniel Jeremiah and Lance Zierlein have Kamara going in the first round of the NFL Draft in their latest mock drafts. Jeremiah has Kamara going with the No. 19 pick and Zierlein has him at No. 29.

Vols At The 2017 NFL Scouting Combine

March 3: RB Alvin Kamara – 40-Yard Dash: 4.56 | Bench: 15 | Vertical: 39.5 | Broad Jump: 10’11”

March 4: QB Joshua Dobbs, WR Josh Malone

March 5: DL Derek Barnett, LB Jalen Reeves-Maybin

March 6: DB Cameron Sutton