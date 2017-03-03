Two-vehicle crash reported in Carter Co.

WJHL.com logo - square on white background By Published:
getattachmentthumbnail

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Carter County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Gap Creek Road and Mary Patton Highway Friday night.

According to a deputy on-scene, the crash happened around 7:45 p.m.

The deputy said it appears that one vehicle pulled into the path of the other vehicle.

The drivers of the two vehicle were both taken a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries. No passengers were in the vehicles.

According to the deputy, traffic was backed up for around 30 minutes. Two other cars got into a minor crash in that traffic, but no injuries were reported.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s