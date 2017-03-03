Two men, Anthony Lacy and Demetrice Cordell, plead guilty in Carter County murder case

thumbnail_karrissaWJHL.com logo - square on white background By and Published: Updated:
Anthony Lacy
Anthony Lacy

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Two men plead guilty, Friday morning, for their roles in a 2014 Roan Mountain murder.  Anthony Lacy and Demetrice Cordell plead guilty to charges in connection with the death of Danny Vance at his Roan Mountain home.

Both men, Lacy and Cordell, were sentenced to several years behind bars for their crimes.

Vance was found dead on the front porch of his home located on Heaton Creek Road on July 4th, 2014.

Lacy was facing the death penalty, but was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Lacy, who was 18 at the time, was originally charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, evading arrest and two counts of theft of property stemming from Vance,’s death.

Cordell, who was 19-year-old at the time of the crime, was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

News channel 11 has a crew following this story. We’ll  have much more on this case coming up on the news at 5:00 p.m.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s