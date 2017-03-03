Two men, Anthony Lacy and Demetrice Cordell, plead guilty in Carter County murder case

CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Two men plead guilty, Friday morning, for their roles in a 2014 Roan Mountain murder. Anthony Lacy and Demetrice Cordell plead guilty to charges in connection with the death of Danny Vance at his Roan Mountain home.

Both men, Lacy and Cordell, were sentenced to several years behind bars for their crimes.

Vance was found dead on the front porch of his home located on Heaton Creek Road on July 4th, 2014.

Lacy was facing the death penalty, but was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Lacy, who was 18 at the time, was originally charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery, evading arrest and two counts of theft of property stemming from Vance,’s death.

Cordell, who was 19-year-old at the time of the crime, was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

News channel 11 has a crew following this story. We’ll have much more on this case coming up on the news at 5:00 p.m.