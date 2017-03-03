Two men found guilty in Carter County murder case

Anthony Lacy
CARTER COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Two men were found guilty, Friday morning, in a Roan Mountain murder case.  Anthony Lacy and Demetrice Cordell plead guilty to charges in connection with the death of Danny Vance.

Vance was found dead on his front porch on July 4th 2014.

Lacy was facing the death penalty but was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Cordell was sentenced to 25 years in prison.

News channel 11 has a crew following this story. We’ll  have much more on this case coming up on the news at 5:00 p.m.

 

