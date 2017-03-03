Tri-Cities family using a tragedy to bring hope to others with the Lucy Simpson Foundation

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL)- A Tri-Cities family, who lost their three-day-old daughter, is now helping others walk the same difficult path.

We brought you the story of Mimi and Hunter Simpson in 2014, when they faced the loss of their baby girl and hundreds of thousands of dollars in medical bills.

This Friday is the 4th Annual Lucy Simpson Foundation Charity Event. It’s a fundraiser that started to help them pay their medical bills just a few months after the Simpsons lost their daughter Lucy. Now their debt has been paid, and they have built a foundation that delivers hope to other families going through the pain they know all too well.

“We walked through the loss of our daughter and just the grief and despair that we went through and we had over $200,000 of medical bills and the community surrounded us, helped us raise money to settle that debt, and we wanted to turn around and do the same thing. Because this is not something you can walk through alone,” Mimi Simpson said.

Their daughter Lucy would have turned four this October.

“We miss her, I wish she was here,” Mimi Simpson said. “I would give anything for her to be here but this wasn’t meant to be her home.”

And now, out of this heartbreaking loss, came the birth of a foundation that’s helped people across the country, The Lucy Simpson Foundation.

“It’s a way that we constantly talk about her and say her name and remember her that her life has so much purpose,” Mimi Simpson said.

They connect with families who just lost a child by sending out and leaving “hope boxes” in doctors’ offices and hospitals. The families can choose to contact them and from there, “We’re able to connect them with the grief counseling, if there’s a need for help with medical bills we can do that at that point, things like helping with grave markers,” Hunter Simpson said.

The Simpsons said in 2016, they gave out about 19 hope boxes.

“The foundation is the way Lucy’s life plays out and it’s her legacy and it’s a way for us to continue to heal but also walk alongside families that are in that beginning stage of grief,” Hunter Simpson said.

Now three and a half years after losing their own baby girl, “It’s not getting through it, it’s more living with it, she is still part of our family,” Hunter Simpson said.

Lucy is one of five Simpson kids, kids who ask about their sister often. The Simpson’s say their only answer, their only source of hope is their faith.

“In Jesus, you know I mean that’s the reason we have hope because we know that we’re going to see her again, that we’re going to get to spend forever and eternity with her. I hope heaven comes really soon,” Mimi Simpson said.

Now, not only did the Simpsons walk through it once, they step back in the grief and walk through it with dozens of other families.

“For a lot of folks that are just starting this journey they just can’t imagine how you can see hope in the death of your child. So I think through the foundation and walking alongside folks providing hope boxes, providing counseling, providing all the things that we do, they begin to see the hope and that their life will still go on,” Hunter Simpson said.

If you want to learn more about how you can help with this cause you can visit http://www.lucysimpsonfoundation.com/.

