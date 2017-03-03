Suspect arrested nearly 2 months after officer-involved shooting on I-26 in Sullivan County

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – The man accused of pulling a gun on state troopers in Kingsport has been arrested. Richard Jenny, 39, is currently being booked into the Sullivan County jail.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says two Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers stopped a car back in January on Interstate 26.

Three other people were in the stopped car at the time the shots were fired.

Jenny is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The troopers, who were being investigated in this officer-involved shooting, have been cleared. A grand jury determined the troopers did not use excessive force in firing a gun and shooting Jenny.

Jenny’s bond has been set at $75,000, according to 2nd district attorney general Barry Staubus. The TBI office told News Channel 11 back in January special agents were asked to investigate the shooting at Staubus’ request.

