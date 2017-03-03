Sullivan County community struggling with low water pressure, local legislator hosts town hall

SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN (WJHL) – Tri-Cities area lawmaker, Timothy Hill held a town hall meeting Friday night to help people in Sullivan County struggling with low water pressure.

Residents of the Chinquapin community of Bluff City said they’ve been struggling with low water pressure for year. Representative Hill of Blountville wanted area residents to speak with and hear from Johnson City’s water and sewer services director to have their questions answered.

Dozens gathered at Chinquapin Baptist Church, area residents Fred and Lisa Hawkins asked questions to Water and Sewer Services Director, Tom Witherspoon. They said they recently had a brush fire and due to low water pressure it was difficult to put out.

“The hose wouldn’t even do a foot, so we had to do buckets to get it out with shovels, it’s just a pain because it takes 30 minutes to do a load of laundry,” Lisa Hawkins said.

They said they’ve felt ignored for years and they’re grateful for Hill’s help and without him they say the town hall may not have happened.

“You want to be responsive and so when you hear a complaint or a concern multiple times you have to address it, you have got to find a way to get those concerns out there, those voices heard,” Representative Hill said.

Hill said he wants people in the Chinquapin community to build a relationship with the city who services their water.

Part of the plans for Chinquapin laid out Friday night include updating sections of the water line each year.

Copyright 2017 WJHL. All rights reserved.