Residents asked to evacuate after gas tanker overturns in WNC

McDOWELL Co., N.C. (WSPA) – Authorities issued an evacuation notice for residents in the Nebo community after a gasoline tanker overturned Friday morning.

The evacuation notice is for people who live from Earl Lee Drive to the 1800 block of Harmony Grove Road.

A tanker truck carrying 8,500 gallons of gasoline overturned around 7:30 a.m. Friday on Harmony Grove Road. Authorities say Harmony Grove Road has been shut down near the accident. People living in 25 homes nearby have been asked to evacuate as of 8:40 a.m.

Authorities say emergency personnel are on the scene managing a leak and the evacuation is being ordered to ensure the safety of people who live near the incident.

Evacuated residents can shelter at Nebo Crossing Church at 963 Harmony Grove Road.

People are asked to call 828-652-3241 for information about the evacuation.