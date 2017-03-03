Piney Flats company, Corrugated Container Corp, announces $3 million expansion

PINEY FLATS, TN (WJHL) – Plant executives at Corrugated Container Corp. announced on Friday morning a 64,000-square foot expansion of its Piney Flats facility.

Executives say the expansion is needed “as they have outgrown this facility and need additional area for their just-in-time deliveries market.”

The expansion is estimated to cost a total of $3 million. The initial phase, according to company officials, will create a few jobs. It will enable the facility to have the much-needed warehousing now and in the future.

Corrugated Container says many of its clients use a delivery system called “just-in-time deliveries” to reduce their need to store large quantities of goods on site. This process allows them to streamline their delivery system to have on-hand the amount of goods needed to satisfy their short term needs.

Corrugated Container says it’s important for them to have containers in their inventory ready to ship so that there is no delay in their customers’ deliveries.

According to Project Manager, Marcus Wilcox, of J. A. Street & Associates, a pre-engineered building has been ordered and construction on-site will underway by mid-March.

“Corrugated Container has been a player in the Tri-Cities market since 1985. I’ve enjoyed working with the family and appreciate their support of the Piney Flats facility. I think their investment demonstrates their confidence in our work, this region and the excellent workforce we have here” says Richard Seymore, General Manager of the Piney Flats plant.

Shari Brown, Project Coordinator at J.A. Street & Associates says initially less than 10 jobs will be created. A later phase of the project, she says may allow for increased container manufacturing which may provide the opportunity for additional jobs.”

A family-owned business headquartered in Roanoke, Virginia, Corrugated Container has been in the corrugated industry for 50 years.

The Tri-Cties plant is located at 128 Corrugated Lane in Piney Flats, TN.