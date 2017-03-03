Pat Summitt honored at UT Title IX conference

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The University of Tennessee’s College of Law hosted a Title IX History, Legacy and Controversy conference this week.

The conference was held just a year after a Title IX sexual assault lawsuit was settled on campus. The conference celebrated UT’s progress with Title IX, creating gender opportunities through athletics, and honoring Pat Summitt, who long serviced as an advocate for equality at the university.

More coverage: University of Tennessee sexual assault

Former women’s athletic director Joan Cronan spoke about how far the university has come since the passing of Title IX legislation.

“I wanted to play college sports, but there weren’t any. But today, there are so many opportunities and I look at my grandchildren and think what a great job Title IX, the Pat Summitts of the world did in providing them with opportunities that are equal,” said Cronan.

Conference topics included the ongoing issues with Title IX, regarding the inclusion of LGBTQ students, pay equity and media coverage.