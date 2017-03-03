Natalie Portman welcomes 2nd child, a daughter named Amalia

Associated Press Published:
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017 file photo, Benjamin Millepied, left, and Natalie Portman arrive at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. A representative for the Oscar-winning actress said Friday, March 3, that Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied welcomed daughter Amalia Millepied, on Feb. 22. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2017 file photo, Benjamin Millepied, left, and Natalie Portman arrive at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, Calif. A representative for the Oscar-winning actress said Friday, March 3, that Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied welcomed daughter Amalia Millepied, on Feb. 22. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Natalie Portman has given birth to a healthy baby girl.

A representative for the Oscar-winning actress said Friday that Portman and husband, Benjamin Millepied, welcomed daughter Amalia on Feb. 22.

This is the second child for Portman and Millepied, who wed in 2012. Their son, Aleph, is 5.

Portman, 35, was celebrated during Hollywood’s recent awards season for her starring role in “Jackie.” She was nominated for best actress at Sunday’s Academy Awards, but she did not attend the ceremony.

Millepied, 39, is a dancer and choreographer who worked on the film “Black Swan.” He is the founder and director of L.A. Dance Project, a contemporary dance company that works with emerging and established artists.

