More alleged victims in South Knoxville nail salon sexual battery case

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knoxville police say since the arrest of a South Knoxville salon owner on charges of sexual battery of his patrons, there have been reports from more than half a dozen victims who experienced similar attacks.

Dan Van Tran, 48, was arrested on two counts of sexual battery.Two women said Tran tried to grope them while they were receiving pedicures at the salon he owns, Nails So Happy Salon, 7553 Mountain Grove Drive. More charges are anticipated as the investigation continues.

Police say they are still working to contact additional potential victims who have reached out to the department. If you have been a victim of Dan Van Tran, you are asked to call Investigator Tom Thurman at (865) 215-7317.