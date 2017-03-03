Milligan College: Tafelsky, Segrave, Robinson advance through NAIA prelims

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (March 3, 2017) – Taylor Tafelsky, Hannah Segrave and JJ Robinson all punched their tickets to the finals Friday afternoon on day two of the 2017 NAIA Indoor Track & Field National Championships. Tafelsky did so in the mile, defending national champ Segrave in the 800, and Robinson in the 3k.

The three races featured three extremes in terms of qualification. Segrave, a two-time national champ looking to defend her crown from the 2016 800 meter national championship, won her heat and the entire prelim by nearly two seconds, crossing the finish line in 2:12.73. She led the whole way. Tafelsky hung with the pack most of the way and secured an automatic qualification to the final after finishing third in his heat with a time of 4:25.50. Robinson went from in the pack, to out front, to sliding toward the back where she eventually landed seventh in her eight-person heat. Her time was good enough, however, as Robinson landed the 11th spot overall.

Also competing for Milligan on Friday was freshman Katlyn Haas in the 1000 meters. Haas ran a 3:06.79 to claim 18th overall, but it was not enough for the finals cut.

Milligan’s schedule on Saturday will begin at 10 a.m. as Liz Maller starts things off in the shot put. Tafelsky will run the mile at 12:35 p.m.; Milligan’s triple jumps crew of Alijah Dunn, Tons Ferguson and Romeo Gibbs will start at 1:30 p.m.; Segrave will run the 800 at 2:10 p.m.; and Robinson will run the 3k at 2:45 p.m. All events on Saturday are finals.