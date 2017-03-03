KPD: Woman arrested on warrants for attempted drug fraud, filing false report during traffic stop

KINGSPORT, TN (WJHL) – A Church Hill woman was arrested Thursday during a traffic stop for texting and driving after officers discovered she wanted on charges of prescription drug fraud and filing a false police report.

According to a KPD news release, an officer patrolling the Sullivan North Highway School zone in the 2500 block of N. John B. Dennis Highway in Kingsport saw a woman — identified as Mary Ann Bundren, 52 — driving a 2007 Nissan Frontier with her cellphone propped up on the steering wheel and appeared to be texting while driving.

Officers stopped Bundren’s vehicle, who told police she was trying to read a text message while driving through the school zone.

Police issued a citation for the violation, but also learned Bundren had an outstanding KPD warrant on charges of attempting to obtain prescription narcotics by fraud and filing a false police report.

According to the release, the warrant stemmed from a separate KPD investigation a month ago, after officers called to P&S Pharmacy, 613 Watauga St., where Bundren allegedly tried to pick up a prescription for Subutex. The pharmacy refused to fill the prescription and said she had tried to pick up the prescription three days earlier, saying she had reached her maximum allotment.

Bundren denied picking up her medication and told them she was out of town on that date. She then filed a police report.

An investigation revealed Bundren went into the pharmacy and signed for the medication.

According to a release, a warrant was obtained for her arrest and she was arrested and taken to the Kingsport City Jail.

While entering the jail, officers asked Bundren if she had any illegal contraband, which she said she didn’t.

A search revealed Bundren had a glass pipe on her person. The pipe reportedly had burnt residue on it.

Bundren was additionally charged with introduction of contraband into a penal facility.

She has since been released from the Kingsport City Jail after posting a $6,000 bond.

