Kevin Harvick captures the pole at Atlanta Motor Speedway

By PAUL NEWBERRY

AP Sports Writer

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) – Kevin Harvick won the pole for the second race of the NASCAR Monster Energy Cup season at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Friday.

Harvick turned a lap of 190.398 mph in the third round of qualifying, edging out Ryan Newman for the top spot. Newman will start on the outside of the front row in Sunday’s race with a speed of 189.870.

They were followed by Kyle Busch (189.850), Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (188.854) and Brad Keselowski (188.783).

Kurt Busch, the winner of the Daytona 500, was 13th.

Five cars did not pass inspection in time to get on the track. Michael McDowell, Cole Whitt, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Cody Ware and Derrike Cope were not able to attempt a lap in the first round of qualifying, but they will all be in the race with only 39 entries for the 40-car field.