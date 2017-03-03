Jones resigns as Tusculum men’s basketball coach

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. — After six seasons at the helm of the Tusculum College men’s basketball program, Mike Jones has resigned as head coach according to TC athletic director Doug Jones.

Since his appointment as men’s basketball coach in August 2011, Coach Jones has mentored three All-South Atlantic Conference performers as well as the 2013 SAC Freshman of the Year Keith Jumper. During his Tusculum tenure, he coached four players who scored over 1,000 points in their respective collegiate careers while his teams posted an overall record of 53-115 in his six campaigns at the Greeneville, Tennessee school.

“The entire Tusculum community is extremely grateful for Mike’s dedication and service to the College, the basketball program and our student-athletes,” said Doug Jones. “We wish him all the best in the future.”

Jones came to Tusculum after serving 12 years as head coach at South Atlantic Conference member Brevard College from 1999-2011. He led Brevard to a historic campaign in 2009-2010, as the Tornados finished the season 21-10, while capturing the SAC Tournament title and the league’s automatic bid to the NCAA Division II Tournament. Jones was named the SAC Coach of the Year as the team set or tied 27 individual and team records.

The Maysville, Kentucky native has amassed 267 victories in his 20 years as a collegiate head coach, including 175 in his 12 seasons at Brevard and two seasons as head coach at Hazard Community College in Kentucky (1997-1999). Jones led his programs to four national tournaments, including three with Brevard. Jones has also seen seven of his players offered professional basketball contracts, including two in the NBDL.

Jones was on the coaching staff at his alma mater at Eastern Kentucky University, where was on the Colonels’ sidelines from 1994-1996. Jones earned his Bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1994 from Eastern Kentucky and followed that with his Master’s degree in physical education & sports administration in 1996 from EKU.

Coach Jones is married to the former Lori Mason, an accomplished collegiate women’s basketball referee, are the parents of three daughters, Rheanna and twin girls Lilly and Caris.

Tusculum will begin an immediate national search for a new coach.