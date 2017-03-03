Honor Flight fundraising breakfast set for Saturday

JOHNSON CITY, TN (WJHL-TV) – There is a fund raising breakfast on Saturday morning that will help provide a special trip for war era veterans.

Honor Flight of Northeast Tennessee is holding the first of four breakfast fundraisers to take WWII era veterans to Washington, DC to visit several of the war memorials that they otherwise may not be able to travel to see.

“The veterans are free of charge, the only people who pay to go on these are our guardians. They pay $375, that covers their room, food and everything else up there. But the veterans, it’s totally free for them and it is a first class trip for every one of them.”, Honor Flight of Northeast Tennessee Vice President Don Knight said.

Honor Flight began taking veterans to Washington in 2012 and has taken two trips a year every year from 2013 thru 2016. The upcoming trip in late April will be the 10th one.

A typical trip consists of 22 veterans from WWII, Korea, and Vietnam Era and will include visits to the WWII Memorial, Korean Memorial, Vietnam Wall, with other stops to include the Air Force Memorial, Marine Corps Memorial (and possibly a performance by the silent drill team weather permits) and a visit to Arlington Cemetery’s Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

“It’s a full day, we keep the veterans moving, we keep them seeing things some of them have never seen before,”, Knight said, “The biggest thing is they get together with other veterans, some of them have not talked about these wars since they came back home. And now, with other veterans who were there, they talk to them.”

Census numbers say that we are losing 600-900 WWII veterans a day. Also, the Korean and Vietnam War era veterans are also getting older and making the trip is becoming more difficult.

Knight added, “A lot of them are in nursing homes at the V-A and other places, and are not capable of getting on and off a bus to go with us, so we send them Honor Air is how we send those folks.”

The breakfast will be held from 8 am thru noon on Saturday, March 4 at Central Church of Christ on Oakland Ave. in Johnson City. Breakfast will consist of eggs, bacon, sausage, gravy, and a plateful of other stuff. The cost of the breakfast is a donation to Honor Flight of Northeast Tennessee. There will be door prizes given out throughout the breakfast including two tickets to Bristol Motor Speedway.

“We raise money but this is a time for a lot of veterans and people get to know what Honor Flight does. They will talk about it with each other that have been on these trips, and some that are going now for the first time, get a little information from them.”, Knight said.

Honor Flight takes applications to be a guardian year round at http://honorflightnetn.org. For more information, call 423-330-6189.

