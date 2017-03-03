Hampton students build solar-powered go-kart

HAMPTON, TN (WJHL) – For Hampton High School students, the race is on to see who can build the fastest solar-powered go-kart in our region.

When students came together to build a solar-powered go-kart, they started from the ground up.

Philip Arrington, who is a senior at Hampton High School, said, “We were pretty much just given the frame, a motor, and a motor controller. We had to come up with a wiring schematic and we had to buy all of our relays and switches.”

Hampton High School was one of eighteen high schools in the region chosen for a STEM project to put their skills to the test and build the fastest solar-powered go-kart.

Students and teachers say that this experience has taught them how to use their skills together as a whole.

“It was just a good communication builder and good hands-on activity”, Philip Arrington said.

Architectural engineer and design instructor Daniel Arnett said he wants these students to know that anything is possible, it just has to start with a dream.

“They have had to come up with ideas and work together. They have to be understanding of how one person can do one thing special and how another person can do something else”, Arnett said.

The public is invited to watch these students put their karts to the test in a competition at Grandview Elementary School.

Showtime starts at 10 a.m. Saturday morning.