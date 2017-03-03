Greene Devils Cantrell signs with Maryville College softball

GREENEVILLE — One of Greeneville’s top softball players put pen to paper today when she signed a national letter of intent with Maryville College just outside of Knoxville.
Krystin Cantrell was an all conference and district player, plus she was a member of the Lady Greene Devils 2-A state championship team in 2015.
