Family trying to kill bees causes $120K damage to home

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Las Vegas family had to learn the hard way about not using fire to kill bees. Their strategy sent their Las Vegas home up in flames Wednesday.

The bees were living in a kitchen exhaust pipe that lead to the roof of the home. Fire crews were able to clear the smoke before anyone got hurt.

The estimated damage to the home is $120,000. On Thursday, crews spent the day clearing out the mess at the west side home.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue says the family made a poor decision that is costing them big. However, it’s not the first time something like this has happened in the area.

First responders say they’re getting ready for an influx of bee-related calls because as the temps heat up, the buzzing insects become more active.

Typically, swarms of bees travel, so if you spot one, firefighters say leave it alone and they’ll go way within a day or two.

Tim Szymanski with Las Vegas Fire and Rescue says when a beehive is found, “either their property is significantly destroyed or people end up in the hospital. It has to be done by a professional that has the special equipment, and gear, and knows exactly what they’re doing.”

Exterminator fees can cost hundreds of dollars, but some beekeepers will come to your home and remove beehives.